Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 588.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,560 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $44.52.

