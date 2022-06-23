Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Down 21.7%

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) fell 21.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 602,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 894% from the average session volume of 60,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.