Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Down 21.7%

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) fell 21.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 602,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 894% from the average session volume of 60,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.
Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile (CVE:GR)
