Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,798 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

