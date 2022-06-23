Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 653 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $62.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

