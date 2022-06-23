Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 734 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 11.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $91.19 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

