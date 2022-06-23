Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

