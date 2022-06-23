Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.