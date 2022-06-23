Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

FEZ stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

