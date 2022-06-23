Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.