Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a current ratio of 41.40. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

