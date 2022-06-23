Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $951,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $78.47 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.73 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

