Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $89.16 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

