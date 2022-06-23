Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $376.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

