Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Doximity by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Doximity by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Doximity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.27. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

