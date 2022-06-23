Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after buying an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,635,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,489,000 after buying an additional 557,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,412,000 after buying an additional 365,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $440.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.