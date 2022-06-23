Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.53. The firm has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $390.59 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,469 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

