Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

