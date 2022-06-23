Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,479 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 117,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 97,135 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Iron Mountain by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 168,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,306,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock worth $2,072,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $48.15 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

