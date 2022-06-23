Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $203,143,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.93.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $657.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $682.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.