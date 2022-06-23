Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

