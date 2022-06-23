Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $105.15 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

