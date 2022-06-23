Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 132 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

