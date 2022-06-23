Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $173.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.73.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

