Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,997,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

