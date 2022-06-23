Hikari Power Ltd Has $3.24 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $415.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.54.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.