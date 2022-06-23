Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

