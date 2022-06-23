HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 710 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 710 ($8.70) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 550 ($6.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.12) to GBX 570 ($6.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 590.73 ($7.24).

HSBA opened at GBX 533.60 ($6.54) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £107.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 513.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.08.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,050.47).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

