IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.30

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMIAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.11) to GBX 2,000 ($24.50) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.44) to GBX 1,300 ($15.92) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.27) to GBX 1,860 ($22.78) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.15) to GBX 1,845 ($22.60) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.17) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,681.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

