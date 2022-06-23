Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

