Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder Buys 15,768 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,153.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Lazydays had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 55.31%. Equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 53.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,074,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 375,485 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 296,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

