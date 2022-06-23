Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

LAZY stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZY. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

About Lazydays (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.