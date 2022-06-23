Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,606,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,889,998.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00.

Shares of OPK opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,639,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in OPKO Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 572,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.