Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Sells 9,200 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $138,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,648.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 86,641 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

