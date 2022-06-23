Insider Selling: John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £295,500 ($361,954.92).
Shares of John Menzies stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £546.14 million and a P/E ratio of 42.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 597.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 484.59. John Menzies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.50 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 605 ($7.41).
About John Menzies (Get Rating)
