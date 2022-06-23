Insider Selling: John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £295,500 ($361,954.92).

Shares of John Menzies stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £546.14 million and a P/E ratio of 42.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 597.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 484.59. John Menzies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.50 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 605 ($7.41).

Get John Menzies alerts:

About John Menzies (Get Rating)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.