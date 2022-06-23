Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Safra Catz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.