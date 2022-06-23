Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $34.17 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRCT shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

