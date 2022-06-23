Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

