Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,484.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

YELP stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.67. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Yelp by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yelp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Yelp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Yelp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

