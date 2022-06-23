Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

