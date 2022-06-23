Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

INTC opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.