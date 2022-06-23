Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $280.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

