iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lessened by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

