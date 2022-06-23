iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.58. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

