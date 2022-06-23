iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,024,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.63% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $537,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

