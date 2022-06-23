iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,927 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 8.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 1,053.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

IBDU stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

