iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,859,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 10.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,392,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

