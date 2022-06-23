iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Tiaa Fsb’s 2nd Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,323,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,960 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 13.93% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,070,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

