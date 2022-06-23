iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $359.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.65. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

