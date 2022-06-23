iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $45,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 71,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 270,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 444.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 94,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.39. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

