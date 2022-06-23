iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

